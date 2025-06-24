Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. Buys 25,221 Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. grew its stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares during the period. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STVN. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 1,012.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,003,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,860,000 after purchasing an additional 913,019 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,848,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,940,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,355,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,333,000 after purchasing an additional 524,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stephens upgraded Stevanato Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €25.70 ($29.88).

Stevanato Group Trading Up 1.4%

STVN opened at €23.62 ($27.47) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.53. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €16.56 ($19.26) and a 52 week high of €25.75 ($29.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Stevanato Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0613 per share. This is an increase from Stevanato Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

See Also

