Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR) Shares Sold by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,573 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Systelligence LLC owned about 0.47% of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 59,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of EVTR stock opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

