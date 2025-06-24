Systelligence LLC Buys 1,350 Shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Systelligence LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF were worth $15,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSMD. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 2,340.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSMD opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.98.

About Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

