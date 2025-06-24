Moneywise Inc. Sells 17,814 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Moneywise Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.