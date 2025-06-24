Embree Financial Group Invests $1.05 Million in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Embree Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 124,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 24,176 shares during the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 84,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

