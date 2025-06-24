Analyzing Unisys (NYSE:UIS) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) and Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nutanix and Unisys”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutanix $2.15 billion 9.14 -$124.78 million ($0.28) -261.71 Unisys $2.01 billion 0.15 -$193.40 million ($1.07) -3.86

Analyst Ratings

Nutanix has higher revenue and earnings than Unisys. Nutanix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unisys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nutanix and Unisys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutanix 0 2 11 1 2.93 Unisys 0 1 0 0 2.00

Nutanix presently has a consensus price target of $90.38, indicating a potential upside of 23.34%. Unisys has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.58%. Given Unisys’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Unisys is more favorable than Nutanix.

Volatility & Risk

Nutanix has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unisys has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Unisys shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Nutanix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Unisys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nutanix and Unisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutanix 0.97% -21.32% 6.00% Unisys -3.76% -11.93% 1.40%

Summary

Nutanix beats Unisys on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Unisys

(Get Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions. The DWS segment provides advice and execution related to modern workplace solutions, such as communication and collaboration, intelligent workplace services, unified experience management, and modern device management; and traditional workplace solutions, including traditional service desk, device management and field services. The CA&I segment offers cloud management, hybrid infrastructure, modern applications, data and artificial intelligence, and cyber security; and design, implementation, monitoring, automation, and management of dedicated on-premises or hosted infrastructure. The Enterprise Computing Solutions segment provides license and support solutions; specialized services, next-generation computing, and industry solutions; and other solutions that provides various micro-market and business process solutions. The company also offers enterprise software and technology products, including Unisys InteliServe, PowerSuite, Unisys Logistics Optimization, CloudForte, ClearPath Forward, and Unisys Stealth. It serves its products in the travel and transportation, financial services, and healthcare industries. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1873 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.