Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by Spirepoint Private Client LLC

Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise comprises 1.3% of Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $9,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 11,100.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total transaction of $5,409,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,063,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,583,622.18. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.39, for a total transaction of $702,632.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 268,735 shares in the company, valued at $208,643,166.65. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,642 shares of company stock worth $30,500,428. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.8%

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $783.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $696.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $625.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.19, a P/E/G ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.83. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a one year low of $279.02 and a one year high of $806.64.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $699.55.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

