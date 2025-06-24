Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Cut by Spirepoint Private Client LLC

Spirepoint Private Client LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $107.16 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $132.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.67. The company has a market cap of $99.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 44.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 101.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

