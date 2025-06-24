Southern Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,697 Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 48.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000.

GGLL opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $53.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of -2.73.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

