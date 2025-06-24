GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $12.39 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $12,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,294,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,904,000 after acquiring an additional 74,674 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,560,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $804,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,037,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,141 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,649,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,175,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,648,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,713,000 after purchasing an additional 40,506 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $240.50 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.64 and a 12-month high of $247.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.44 and a 200-day moving average of $235.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total transaction of $251,214.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at $251,685.40. This represents a 49.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $855,796.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,829.02. This represents a 37.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.