Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Citrine Capital LLC

Citrine Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Citrine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Citrine Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

