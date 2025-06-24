Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Position Reduced by Lazari Capital Management Inc.

Lazari Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFMO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulz Wealth LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. now owns 85,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS VFMO opened at $167.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $128.58 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.65.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

