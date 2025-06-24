Analysts Offer Predictions for BTAI Q1 Earnings

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BioXcel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($24.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.72) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BTAI. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48,336 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,922 shares in the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

