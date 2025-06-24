AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) & Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Head to Head Comparison

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AeroVironment and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroVironment $742.56 million 7.27 $59.67 million $1.18 162.06 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions $1.14 billion 5.89 $16.30 million $0.13 335.62

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AeroVironment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions. AeroVironment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

86.4% of AeroVironment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of AeroVironment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AeroVironment and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroVironment 4.44% 6.92% 5.74% Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 1.68% 3.85% 2.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AeroVironment and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroVironment 0 0 6 2 3.25 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 0 3 7 0 2.70

AeroVironment presently has a consensus price target of $208.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.03%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus price target of $39.67, indicating a potential downside of 9.08%. Given AeroVironment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

AeroVironment has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AeroVironment beats Kratos Defense & Security Solutions on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AeroVironment



AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments. The company supplies UAS, TMS, unmanned ground vehicle, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense, other federal agencies, and to international allied governments. It also designs, engineers, tools, and manufactures unmanned aerial and aircraft systems, including airborne platforms, payloads and payload integration, ground control systems, and ground support equipment and other items and services related to unmanned aircraft systems. In addition, the company offers small UAS products, including training, spare parts, product repair, product replacement, and the customer contracted operation. Further, it develops high-altitude pseudo-satellite UAS systems. AeroVironment, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions



Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions. The US segment refers to the unmanned aerial, unmanned ground, unmanned seaborne and related command, control and communications system businesses. The company was founded on December 19, 1994, and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

