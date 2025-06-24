LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Invests $359,000 in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $120.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Trust Corporation has a 1-year low of $80.81 and a 1-year high of $123.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.26.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

In other news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,163.20. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $650,709.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,322.42. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,772 shares of company stock valued at $981,069. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

