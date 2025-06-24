Sava Infond d.o.o. Acquires 950 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sava Infond d.o.o. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 135.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $129.58 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The company has a market cap of $210.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.59.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.19.

View Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.