Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Raised by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.1% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $400.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $411.66 and a 200-day moving average of $486.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.09%.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

