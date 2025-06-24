LVZ Inc. Buys 154 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,023,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after buying an additional 2,998,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $481.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.73 and a 200 day moving average of $108.54. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

