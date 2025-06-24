Sava Infond d.o.o. Buys 2,300 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sava Infond d.o.o. raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 164.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 163,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illumine Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 15,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.71.

Xylem Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:XYL opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.64. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

