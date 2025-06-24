Spectris (LON:SXS) Trading Up 12.7% – What’s Next?

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,812 ($51.61) and last traded at GBX 3,773.89 ($51.10). 3,341,695 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 1,118,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,348.06 ($45.33).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,180 ($43.05) to GBX 3,000 ($40.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,320.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,500.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, insider Derek Harding sold 22,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($32.76), for a total transaction of £546,363.40 ($739,728.41). Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.

Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.

Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.

Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.

This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.

