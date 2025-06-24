Serco Group (LON:SRP) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 201 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 198.40 ($2.69), with a volume of 2365480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.70 ($2.68).

Serco Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 181.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 164.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Serco Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Serco Group news, insider Nigel Crossley sold 192,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.07), for a total value of £294,748.38 ($399,063.61). Also, insider Anthony Kirby acquired 35,300 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 159 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £56,127 ($75,991.06). 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Serco Group

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.