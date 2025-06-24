Head-To-Head Comparison: Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) vs. Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) and Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Precision Drilling and Royale Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Drilling $1.39 billion 0.46 $81.15 million $5.03 9.55 Royale Energy $2.23 million 1.62 -$3.49 million ($0.04) -0.94

Risk and Volatility

Precision Drilling has higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy. Royale Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision Drilling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Precision Drilling has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royale Energy has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Precision Drilling and Royale Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Drilling 0 1 2 0 2.67 Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Precision Drilling presently has a consensus price target of $112.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.24%. Given Precision Drilling’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Precision Drilling is more favorable than Royale Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.9% of Precision Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Precision Drilling shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.8% of Royale Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Drilling and Royale Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Drilling 5.84% 6.51% 3.72% Royale Energy -133.58% N/A N/A

Summary

Precision Drilling beats Royale Energy on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the geothermal, oil and natural gas industry. This segment offers services include land and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and repair of drilling and service rig equipment. In addition, it operates land drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and the Middle East, as well as operates AlphaAutomation, AlphaApps, and AlphaAnalytics data services. The company offers EverGreen suite of environmental solutions comprising EverGreenMonitoring, EverGreenEnergy, and EverGreen Fuel Cell. The Completion and Production Services segment provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; equipment rentals; and camp and catering services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. This segment operates well completion and workover service rigs in Canada and the United States. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

