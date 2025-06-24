Sava Infond d.o.o. Has $746,000 Holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Sava Infond d.o.o. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 3,079.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of FMX stock opened at $100.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.50. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $81.08 and a 52 week high of $119.18.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Economico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.75 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $1.628 per share. This is an increase from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.92. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Economico Mexicano has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.70.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

