The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Reduced by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Allstate by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $198.15 on Tuesday. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $157.48 and a 12 month high of $213.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.54.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Allstate announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

