The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at TJX Companies
In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TJX Companies Stock Performance
NYSE TJX opened at $124.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.71 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.08.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.
TJX Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
