National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.45 and last traded at $86.00, with a volume of 1026188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average of $74.02.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $729.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.81 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 497.67%.

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.4% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 241,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 79.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 16,186.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

