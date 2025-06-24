Raymond James Financial Predicts TSE:PMZ Q2 Earnings

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

