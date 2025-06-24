Raymond James Financial Predicts TSE:PMZ Q2 Earnings

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.
Separately, Desjardins upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.