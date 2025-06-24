Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Stock Price Up 19.6% – Time to Buy?

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 19.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.99 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.99 ($0.04). Approximately 4,411,596 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,331,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

Great Southern Copper Stock Up 22.0%

The company has a market cap of £14.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Great Southern Copper news, insider Charles Richard William Bond acquired 379,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £18,991.10 ($25,712.29). 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Great Southern Copper

Great Southern Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on copper-gold deposits in Chile. The Company has the option to acquire rights to 100% of two projects that are prospective for large porphyry copper-gold deposits in the underexplored coastal belt of Chile, a globally significant mining jurisdiction and the world’s largest copper producer.

