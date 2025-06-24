YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $12.59 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 1.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $2,290,419,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 69,701.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,825,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,348,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,534 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 112,233.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,847 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,930,765,000 after acquiring an additional 771,232 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Intuit by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,115,000 after acquiring an additional 620,559 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $742.00 target price (up previously from $642.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $850.00 target price (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.95.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $762.55 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $773.45. The company has a market cap of $212.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $686.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $635.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total transaction of $26,118,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,017,164.28. The trade was a 45.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total transaction of $53,700,530.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,063,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,808,208.55. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,158 shares of company stock valued at $202,989,194 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

