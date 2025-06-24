Eagle Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Eagle Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $208.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.70. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $211.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total value of $2,631,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,730,192 shares in the company, valued at $227,624,059.52. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $518,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,763,118. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,476 shares of company stock worth $52,780,286. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.57.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

