Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BALL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,105,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,861,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Ball by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,054,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,389,000 after buying an additional 1,158,668 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,310,000 after buying an additional 840,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,758,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,732,000 after buying an additional 803,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Up 0.8%

BALL stock opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.62. Ball Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $68.12. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BALL shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ball

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.