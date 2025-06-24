Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) vs. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Head to Head Survey

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere Entertainment -33.00% -16.78% -8.34% Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere Entertainment $1.03 billion 1.42 -$200.65 million ($10.02) -4.08 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C N/A N/A N/A $0.27 299.48

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sphere Entertainment. Sphere Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Sphere Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Sphere Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sphere Entertainment and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere Entertainment 1 3 6 0 2.50 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sphere Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $48.70, suggesting a potential upside of 19.19%. Given Sphere Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sphere Entertainment is more favorable than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C.

Volatility & Risk

Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sphere Entertainment beats Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues markets under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan, and Omnia brand names. The company was formerly known as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to Sphere Entertainment Co. in April 2023. Sphere Entertainment Co. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

