Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Trimmed by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.58.

Tesla Stock Up 8.2%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $348.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.14 and a 200-day moving average of $331.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

