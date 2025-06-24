Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 110,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 64,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.41. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.76.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

