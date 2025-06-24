Lazari Capital Management Inc. Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,615,000 after buying an additional 959,696 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ASML by 70,115.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,282,120,000 after buying an additional 1,398,805 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,252,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,324,000 after buying an additional 33,603 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 962,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $667,155,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ASML by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $622,769,000 after buying an additional 46,028 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $913.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $779.72 on Tuesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $722.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $717.54. The company has a market capitalization of $306.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

