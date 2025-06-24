Q2 Earnings Forecast for CATX Issued By B. Riley

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Perspective Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 22nd. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perspective Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Perspective Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

CATX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perspective Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 18.8%

Shares of CATX opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $16.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perspective Therapeutics

In related news, Director Robert F. Williamson III bought 22,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,375.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,799.99. This trade represents a 45.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Johan M. Spoor bought 22,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,338.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,017.92. The trade was a 58.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 115,696 shares of company stock worth $256,344. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.