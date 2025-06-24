Southern Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,975 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFLO. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $50.69.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

