Southern Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.17.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

