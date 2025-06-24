Spirepoint Private Client LLC Purchases 1,489 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,222,000 after buying an additional 84,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,703,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 870,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,721,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,703,000 after buying an additional 132,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,012,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $139.38 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $111.54 and a 12-month high of $155.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.25.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,696.72. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

