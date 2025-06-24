GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 675 Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX opened at $229.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.30 and a 52 week high of $313.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.54.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

