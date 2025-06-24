AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,267 shares during the period. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF makes up about 3.3% of AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $17,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 89,497.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,649,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,988,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627,616 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $258,132,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $245,366,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,335,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,857,000.

Shares of FBCG stock opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

