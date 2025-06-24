AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,426 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDVY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.4%
SDVY opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.81.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.