Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 1,117 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,215. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.61, for a total value of $1,304,836.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,164.96. This represents a 35.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $272.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.11 and a 1 year high of $290.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CME. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.20.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

