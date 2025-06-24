iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC

Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after buying an additional 8,533,496 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,488,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,428,403,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $602.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $577.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $582.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $591.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

