Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Sells 285 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,023,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,694 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.54.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

