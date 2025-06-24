Southern Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,878,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,513,000 after purchasing an additional 764,970 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,493 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,672,000 after purchasing an additional 999,882 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,975,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,740,000 after purchasing an additional 186,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,478,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,201,000 after purchasing an additional 148,960 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3%

IVW stock opened at $105.92 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.93.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

