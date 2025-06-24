CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in CarMax were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 348.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,595,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,187,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in CarMax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,671,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,978,000 after buying an additional 29,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,564,000 after buying an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,887,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,084,000 after buying an additional 119,666 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod purchased 1,300 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $85,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,957.73. This trade represents a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.10.

KMX stock opened at $67.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

