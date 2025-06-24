Keystone Financial Services Acquires 21,490 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,490 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $21,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $177.67 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.68 and its 200-day moving average is $176.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

