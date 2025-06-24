YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,314,000 after purchasing an additional 919,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,225,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,151,000 after acquiring an additional 142,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,910,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,893,000 after acquiring an additional 67,292 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,411,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,346,000 after acquiring an additional 320,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,265,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,999,000 after acquiring an additional 685,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.4%

HLT opened at $252.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.04 and a 52 week high of $275.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.34.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.