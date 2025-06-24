Ledyard National Bank Acquires 4,326 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,644 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $122.12 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.46. The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price target on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.48.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

